Kinsa’s Digital Thermometer connects with iPhone and has a Sesame Street mode for $18.50

- Nov. 21st 2018 10:59 am ET

Amazon offers the Kinsa Digital Smart Ear Thermostat for $18.54 shipped. Also at Target. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price out there. The latest Kinsa Smart Thermostat connects with your iPhone to track temperatures and other measurable stats. It even has a Sesame Street mode that plays fun kid-friendly sounds while taking temperatures. Rated 3.7/5 stars by over 500 Amazon customers.

Kinsa Digital Smart Ear Thermostat features:

  • Takes accurate 1 second digital temperature readings – great for sleeping babies, squirmy kids and adults too!
  • Offers personalized guidance on how & when to soothe symptoms, take meds and call the doctor
  • Keeps each family member’s health details in your pocket for you or your pediatrician. Thermometer sensor- infrared temperature sensor
  • Has an easy-clean tip – no probe covers required. Do not mix alkaline, standard or rechargeable batteries
  • Love Elmo? This baby thermometer lets you switch to “Sesame Street Mode” to have Elmo chime in to offer empathy, encouragement and feel-better tips
