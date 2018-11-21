PUMA’s Black Friday Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide, with attire & gear from $3 shipped

- Nov. 21st 2018 2:19 pm ET

Black Friday
from $3
0

PUMA’s Black Friday Sale is getting you ready for those new year goals with an extra 30% off sitewide, now until Monday. Plus, take an extra 10% off all sale items. Just use promo codes PUMAFRIDAY and BFEXTRA at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, apparel, accessories and more from just $3. PUMA Account Members receive free two-day delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)

The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s 3-Pack Microfiber Socks for just $3. That’s $9 off the original rate. These socks are great for everyday activities. Plus, they features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool throughout the day. For men, the 6-Pack of Crew Socks are just $6, which is down from the list price of $20. They’re available in black or gray.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

ICYMI: Finish Line is offering an extra 25% off top brands including Nike, adidas and more.

from $3

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
puma

About the Author