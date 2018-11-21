PUMA’s Black Friday Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide, with attire & gear from $3 shipped

PUMA’s Black Friday Sale is getting you ready for those new year goals with an extra 30% off sitewide, now until Monday. Plus, take an extra 10% off all sale items. Just use promo codes PUMAFRIDAY and BFEXTRA at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, apparel, accessories and more from just $3. PUMA Account Members receive free two-day delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)
The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s 3-Pack Microfiber Socks for just $3. That’s $9 off the original rate. These socks are great for everyday activities. Plus, they features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool throughout the day. For men, the 6-Pack of Crew Socks are just $6, which is down from the list price of $20. They’re available in black or gray.
Our top picks for men include:
- Essentials Fleece Pants $19 (Orig. $45)
- Tape Track Jacket $25 (Orig. $60)
- Evostripe FZ Hoodie $38 (Orig. $75)
- 28-inch Rolling Duffel Bag $28 (Orig. $85)
- Enzo Street Running Shoes $31 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- 3-Pack Microfiber Socks $3 (Orig. $12)
- Evostripe Joggers $22 (Orig. $50)
- Evercat Lifeline Backpack $16 (Orig. $35)
- Carson 2 Knit Running Shoes $31 (Orig. $60)
- Holiday Pullover Hoodie $39 (Orig. $55)
ICYMI: Finish Line is offering an extra 25% off top brands including Nike, adidas and more.