Ralph Lauren’s taking 40% off orders of $125 during its Black Friday Event + free shipping

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:17 am ET

Elevate your fall and winter look during Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale with 40% off orders of $125. Just use promo code TAKE40 at checkout. Also, select shirts and polos get an extra 10% off at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only reserved for orders over $125.

The men’s Tussah Silk Half-Zip Sweater is a great option for stylish layering and you can pair it with jeans or slacks alike. Originally priced at $188, you can currently find it marked down to just $113. It’s available in two color options, and its leather detailing adds a luxurious touch.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

