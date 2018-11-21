Ralph Lauren’s taking 40% off orders of $125 during its Black Friday Event + free shipping

Elevate your fall and winter look during Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale with 40% off orders of $125. Just use promo code TAKE40 at checkout. Also, select shirts and polos get an extra 10% off at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only reserved for orders over $125.
The men’s Tussah Silk Half-Zip Sweater is a great option for stylish layering and you can pair it with jeans or slacks alike. Originally priced at $188, you can currently find it marked down to just $113. It’s available in two color options, and its leather detailing adds a luxurious touch.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cotton-Blend Fleece Pullover $100 (Orig. $148)
- Kieran Suede Boot $126 (Orig. $210)
- Custom Fit Striped Shirt $63 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Fit Crew 3-Pack $35 (Orig. $40)
- Tussah Silk Half-Zip Sweater $113 (Orig. $188)
Our top picks for women include:
- Wool-Cashmere Cardigan $119 (Orig. $198)
- Fringe Wool-Cashmere Scarf $77 (Orig. $128)
- Slit Cable Turtleneck Sweater $101 (Orig. $168)
- The Tompkins Superskinny Jeans $99 (Orig. $165)
- Cable Cotton-Blend Sweater $102 (Orig. $245)