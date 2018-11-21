Wera’s 12-pc. Screwdriver Set will help you fix electronics, glasses, and more: $32 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Wera 12-pc. Electronic Screwdriver Set for $32.14 shipped. That’s about $8 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and beats the lowest price Amazon has offered by $4. This versatile set is made for electricians, opticians, precision mechanics, jewelers, and IT workers. It’s also one of Amazon’s best-selling hand tools. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This alternative 22-pc Precision Screwdriver Set is $10 but it uses loose bits that can tend to be a bit easier to lose track of. This set is rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 350 reviewers.

Wera 12-pc. Electronic Screwdriver Set features:

  • Kraftform Micro set in a robust pouch
  • Anti-roll feature and swivel cap for rapid twisting
  • The Wera Black Point tip offers an exact fit and optimum corrosion protection
  • Holding function for TORX screws
