Cut the cord and score with HDHomeRun’s Connect HDTV Tuners from $70 (Up to 30% off)

B&H offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo HDTV Tuner for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, that’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate. You can upgrade to the Connect Quatro with four tuners for $99.99 at B&H. You’ll also find it on sale at Best Buy. Normally selling for $150, that saves you 33%. In both cases, today’s offers match our previous mentions and are the best prices we’ve seen in months. Rated 4.2+ stars from hundreds of customers.

Pair either one of your new HDTV tuners with this 50-Mile OTA antenna for $25. Looking for more ways to ditch your cable provider? Check out our handy cord-cutting guide.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:

Cut the Cable & Save on Rental Fees

Watch Live HDTV on 4 Devices

Works with HDHomeRun DVR Service

Pause on One Device & Resume on Another

Send Live TV over Existing Wi-Fi Network

For Use in the U.S.