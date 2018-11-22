Save big during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale with an extra 30% off + free shipping sitewide

Now until Monday, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 30% off top brands during its Black Friday Clear the Rack Sale. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only reserved for orders of $99+. Find discounts on Sperry, Cole Haan, Clarks and more. The men’s Steve Madden Olden Chukka Boots can be worn to work with slacks, with jeans during casual outings, and more. These boots are currently marked down to $35, down from their original price of $80. They’re available in four versatile color options and their leather detailing will look better with wear.

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s The Score Black Friday Event that’s going on right now with up to 60% off top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: