23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test drops to $100 for Black Friday (Reg. up to $200)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 10:52 am ET

Black Friday
Reg. $200 $100
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal DNA Test for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $199, it has sold for closer to $150 or so throughout the year. This is matching our previous mention. It is also $29 below the 23andMe direct Black Friday pricing and the best we can find. This particular package provides over 85 DNA-based online reports including everything from genetic health risks and ancestry to general wellness and family traits. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 1,500+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

While you’re at it, check out this Wisdom Panel 3.0 Dog Breed Identification DNA Test Kit that’s down to $49.99 shipped in today’s Black Friday Deals Week sale. That’s an Amazon all-time low and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated kit.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal DNA Test:

  • Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Genetic Health Risks*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test
  • Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info
  • Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy
  • Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts

23andMe

