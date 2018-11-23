23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test drops to $100 for Black Friday (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal DNA Test for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $199, it has sold for closer to $150 or so throughout the year. This is matching our previous mention. It is also $29 below the 23andMe direct Black Friday pricing and the best we can find. This particular package provides over 85 DNA-based online reports including everything from genetic health risks and ancestry to general wellness and family traits. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 1,500+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

While you’re at it, check out this Wisdom Panel 3.0 Dog Breed Identification DNA Test Kit that’s down to $49.99 shipped in today’s Black Friday Deals Week sale. That’s an Amazon all-time low and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated kit.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal DNA Test: