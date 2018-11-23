Save big during Banana Republic’s Black Friday Sale w/ 50% off all regular-priced items

- Nov. 23rd 2018 5:21 pm ET

Black Friday
50% off
0

Banana Republic takes 50% off its regular-price items as part of its Black Friday Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Shipping adds $7, or receive free delivery with orders of $50 or more. Update your outerwear with the Water-Resistant Quilted Vest for men that’s on sale for $74, which is down from its original rate of $148. Its quilted design is very on-trend for this season and can be styled with casual or formal outfits. Plus, it’s available in two color options.

For women, the Faux Fur Vest is a must-have during the holiday season. It looks great paired over sweaters or dresses and adds a stylish layer for cool weather. Originally priced at $129, it’s currently on sale for $65. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

50% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Banana Republic

About the Author