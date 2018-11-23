Save big during Banana Republic’s Black Friday Sale w/ 50% off all regular-priced items

Banana Republic takes 50% off its regular-price items as part of its Black Friday Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Shipping adds $7, or receive free delivery with orders of $50 or more. Update your outerwear with the Water-Resistant Quilted Vest for men that’s on sale for $74, which is down from its original rate of $148. Its quilted design is very on-trend for this season and can be styled with casual or formal outfits. Plus, it’s available in two color options.
For women, the Faux Fur Vest is a must-have during the holiday season. It looks great paired over sweaters or dresses and adds a stylish layer for cool weather. Originally priced at $129, it’s currently on sale for $65. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Waffle-Knit Henley Thermal T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim $59 (Orig. $118)
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket $149 (Orig. $298)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Vest $74 (Orig. $148)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ruffle-Cuff Sweater Dress $75 (Orig. $149)
- Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Italian Melton Cocoon Coat $149 (Orig. $298)
- Faux Fur Vest $65 (Orig. $129)
- Luxespun Wrap-Front T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)