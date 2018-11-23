Black Friday Computer Deals from $200: Dell gaming laptops, iBUYPOWER desktops, more

Trusted seller DealsFellow (99.1% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Dell G5 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB for $949.99 shipped. You can find a similar model on Amazon for $1,100, but that one just comes with a 128GB SSD instead of 256GB like this one. With the built-in GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card and 6-core i7 processor, this laptop is built to perform. It’s perfect for content creation or gaming while on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Best Black Friday Windows PC deals: