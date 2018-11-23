Black Friday Computer Deals from $200: Dell gaming laptops, iBUYPOWER desktops, more

Trusted seller DealsFellow (99.1% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Dell G5 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB for $949.99 shipped. You can find a similar model on Amazon for $1,100, but that one just comes with a 128GB SSD instead of 256GB like this one. With the built-in GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card and 6-core i7 processor, this laptop is built to perform. It’s perfect for content creation or gaming while on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Best Black Friday Windows PC deals:
- Acer Aspire 1: $200 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Laptop
- 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB
- Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,000 (Reg. $1,200) | Amazon
- Laptop
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- 144Hz screen
- Free copy of COD BO4
- iBUYPOWER: $1,149 (Reg. $1,400) | iBUYPOWER
- Desktop
- 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/500GB SSD
- GTX 1070 8GB GPU
- iBUYPOWER: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000) | iBUYPOWER
- Desktop
- 3.7GHz i7/16GB/2TB/240GB
- RTX 2080 8GB GPU
- Razer Blade Stealth 13: $1,300 (Reg. $1,500) | Razer
- UltraBook
- 1.8GHz i7/16GB/256GB
- Razer Blade Pro 17: $1,800 (Reg. $2,300) | Razer
- Laptop
- 2.8GHz i7/16GB/2TB/256GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- Razer Blade 15: $2,400 (Reg. $2,600) | Razer
- Laptop
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1070
- 144Hz screen
- Free copy of COD BO4
- …more Razer deals…
- Surface Go, Pro 6, Laptop 2, more
- Amazon’s 1-day PC gaming gold box from $15
- Monitors from $90