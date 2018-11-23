Keep your home safe with these Blink security camera systems from $67 shipped

- Nov. 23rd 2018 3:55 pm ET

Immedia Semiconductor (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Blink home security systems from $66.99 shipped. You can pick up a single camera for $66.99, two cameras for $113.99, three cameras for $153.99, and a five-camera system for $233.99. Normally, the prices start at $100 and go up from there to around $350 for the five-camera system. These prices match the deals from last week and are the best available. Blink is a great system to invest in if you’re looking to start from the ground up on a security system. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need to protect the outside of your house, Immedia via Amazon also offers the Blink XT Home Security Camera System from $79 shipped depending on how many cameras you select. If you’re buying into the Blink ecosystem, this is a must-have for your home security. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other camera systems on sale:

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera features:

  • Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud
  • Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 AA Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi
  • Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!
  • Home and pet monitoring in real time with video camera “Live View” streaming mode
  • Totally wire-free, with no monthly fees or service contract required. (Requires iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4 KitKat or higher)

