Keep your home safe with these Blink security camera systems from $67 shipped

Immedia Semiconductor (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Blink home security systems from $66.99 shipped. You can pick up a single camera for $66.99, two cameras for $113.99, three cameras for $153.99, and a five-camera system for $233.99. Normally, the prices start at $100 and go up from there to around $350 for the five-camera system. These prices match the deals from last week and are the best available. Blink is a great system to invest in if you’re looking to start from the ground up on a security system. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you need to protect the outside of your house, Immedia via Amazon also offers the Blink XT Home Security Camera System from $79 shipped depending on how many cameras you select. If you’re buying into the Blink ecosystem, this is a must-have for your home security. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Other camera systems on sale:
- Save up to 30% YI cameras at Amazon
- Furbo Wi-Fi Pet Cam: $135 (Reg. $250+)
- Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Camera: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Ring Black Friday Deals: Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot, more
- Arlo home security systems from $189
- Hive View Security Camera: $126 (Reg. $190)
- Nest Indoor Cam, Outdoor Cam, more from $129
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera features:
- Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud
- Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 AA Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi
- Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!
- Home and pet monitoring in real time with video camera “Live View” streaming mode
- Totally wire-free, with no monthly fees or service contract required. (Requires iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4 KitKat or higher)