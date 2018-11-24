Support your favorite team and save money with adidas soccer jerseys from $10.50 shipped

adidas has a wide variety of men’s soccer jerseys on sale from $10.50. Make sure you use coupon code CYBER2018 at checkout to avail of the lowest possible price. Free shipping applies on all orders. Save on both already-discounted styles and shirts that rarely see price drops. Chances are you know at least one die-hard soccer fan who wouldn’t say no to expanding their jersey collection. If they happen to be a Man United Man, gift them this Manchester United Training Jersey for $35 after coupon. You’d otherwise be paying closer to $40 at Amazon or Dick’s. It’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop more soccer jerseys from adidas here.

Keep in mind that code CYBER2018 is not limited to soccer jerseys at adidas — it takes 30% off most items sitewide. We covered the general sale in this post.

Manchester United Training Jersey features: