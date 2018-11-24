Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Learning Resources’ Toys, 14-pc. Puzzle Globe $17.50, more

Today only, as a part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 50% off specialty toys from Learning Resources. Our top pick is the 14-pc. Puzzle Globe for $17.48 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate and is a match for the best price we’ve seen all year. This best-seller makes learning geography a blast for children as young as 3 years old. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers. Shop the entire Learning Resources sale here.

Learning Resources 14-pc. Puzzle Globe features:

  • A fun, engaging way to encourage children as young as 3 to learn geography
  • Challenging puzzle will keep kids engaged and playing over and over again
  • Teaches continent names, the oceans, famous landmarks, and more!
  • Globe rotates on its sturdy base
  • For PreK and up!

