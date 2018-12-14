Best Buy’s new 3-day sale has last minute Apple, Sonos and Philips Hue gifts

Best Buy has launched its 3-day Gift Sale that’s good through Sunday. This time around we’re seeing deals on Apple gear, Sonos speakers, Philips Hue and much more. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Leading the way is up to $150 off Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro with deals from $525. While this is now a part of the previous generation form-factor, it’s still a very capable machine. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best available. We do recommend steering clear of Best Buy’s MacBook and HomePod offers, as B&H is currently beating today’s prices in both instances here and here.

Friday only, Best Buy has the Sonos Beam Soundbar for $349.99. This offer is also matched at Amazon. That’s good for $50 off the regular going rate and the best available. Aside from fitting in nicely with existing Sonos systems, this model sports AirPlay 2 support and Alexa Voice Control. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can also pick up three Philips Hue Color Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $99.99. Simply hit this landing page and add three to your cart to see the discount. Regularly $50 each, today’s deal is as much as 33% off. You’ll find even more Philips Hue gear on sale right here.

Other notable deals include: