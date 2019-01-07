Today Incase has announced that it is expanding its lineup of travel accessory organizers and protective MacBook sleeves. These new releases focus on sustainability thanks to Incase’s decision to lean heavily on FSC-certified materials. Dubbed the ecoNEUE line, this biodegradable and compostable material is produced in hydoelectrically-powered mills, taking the environmental focus even further. Head below for more details on the latest MacBook accessories from Incase.

First up is the Slip Sleeve, which delivers a “streamlined design to maintain slim MacBook form.” Available in three colors — Black, Sahara, and Stone — these sleeves take the iconic Incase design to a new level with business-appropriate colors. Incase will make the Slip Sleeve available for 12, 13 and 15-inch MacBooks with a $69.96 price tag.

Next, Incase is reimagining its ICON Sleeve with a faux fur interior and its proprietary TENSAERLITE tech. It’s essentially a new bumper that Incase designed for added MacBook protection on-the-go. Like the Slip Sleeve above, this new release will support all of Apple’s current MacBook offerings.

And finally, Incase is revealing a new travel organizer in matching colors to complement the above offerings. These updated accessory organizers will ship in three sizes, ranging in price from $30 to $40.

Incase will be making all of today’s new releases available in Q2 of this year.

Be sure to keep it locked to our CES 2019 guide for all of the best new gear coming out of Las Vegas this week.