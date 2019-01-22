Get your mechanic an impact-ready socket set to make a complete collection: $30 (Reg. $45)

AutoUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1/2-Inch Drive Deep Impact Socket Set for $29.88 shipped when you use code AIGAAVR7 at checkout. This is a new all-time low and over $15 below its regular going rate now. Not all sockets are created equal, and for the toughest jobs make sure to have a proper impact kit. You’ll get 18 six-point sockets giving you just about any tool you’d need. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Not everyone needs an impact-ready socket set. If you don’t, check out this 52-piece kit for $18 shipped at Amazon. It’s a great starting place to build your tool set from and is budget-friendly too.
Tacklife Deep Impact Socket Set features:
- 6-point socket design enlarges contact surface between sockets and fasteners, locks force more firmly, reduces wear and prevents rounding off at corners
- Forged with heat treated chrome vanadium steel and each socket with corrosion-resistant black phosphate finish for anti-oil, anti-rust
- Long-lasting laser etched size markings in each socket make it possible for quick and easy size selection even in the dim light
- Designated slots in the case keep every piece in place and sockets don’t fall off and slip. Sizes are also stamped beside each slot for identification