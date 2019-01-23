Both Alexa and Assistant Moto X4 Unlocked Smartphone variants drop to $165 (Reg. $210)

B&H is offering the Moto X4 32GB Unlocked Smartphone Alexa or Google Edition for $164.99 shipped. Note: this smartphone is currently backordered 7-10 days. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price there by $15. With support for all major US carriers like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more, this makes for a great backup or primary phone. Whether you prefer Alexa or Google Assistant, this phone is available in options for both. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Keep the display free of scratches with a 2-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8. These are made to be applied easily and without bubbles. Customers can expect 99.99% clarity on glass that feels like the original touchscreen appearance.

Moto X4 32GB Smartphone features: