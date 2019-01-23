Roku’s recently-released Wireless Speakers pair easily and have stellar ratings: $150 (25% off)

Roku is offering its Wireless Speakers for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Roku TV Wireless speakers debuted a couple of months ago and since then have achieved a stellar 4.8/5 star rating from over 500 customers. We covered the release back in November and highlighted standout features like easy wireless pairing, automatic volume adjustments, and more.

Apply some of your savings towards this $14 mountable shelf so you can put your new speakers wherever you’d like. If you don’t want to use this shelf for speakers, it also works great for consoles, set top boxes, and more.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers features: