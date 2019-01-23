Save 45% on Yi’s 1080p Smart Home Security Camera w/ free seven-day cloud DVR at $25.50

Yi Technology (99% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon offers its 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $25.45 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YI4HOME9 at checkout. That’s good for an over 45% discount from the going rate, is $6 under the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Standout features for Yi’s security camera include free seven-day cloud DVR, 1080p recording and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 3,000 shoppers.

Today’s price drop also discounts the Yi Camera to less than the highly-rated Wyze Cam. And if you’re looking for a more high-end setup, Arlo’s $450 Pro 2 Camera System brings home 1080p recording, 7-day Cloud DVR, more (20% off).

Yi 1080p Camera features: