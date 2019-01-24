Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition Cabinet features 12 of the best Atari titles: $280 shipped (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is currently offering the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $279.99 shipped. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and Walmart, beats the previous price drop by $70 and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet. This 3/4th scale arcade cabinet features 12 different retro titles including favorites like Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet features: