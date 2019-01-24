Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition Cabinet features 12 of the best Atari titles: $280 shipped (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is currently offering the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $279.99 shipped. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and Walmart, beats the previous price drop by $70 and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet. This 3/4th scale arcade cabinet features 12 different retro titles including favorites like Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline-pumping, old school fun with Arcade1Up, as it brings iconic gaming back to you. This is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Includes  Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe.

