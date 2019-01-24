Finish Line takes an extra 25% off select styles of Nike, adidas & more from $19

For a limited time only, Finish Line is offering an extra 25% off select styles including adidas, Nike, New Balance, ASICS and more. Just use promo code EXTRA25 at checkout. A $7 shipping fee applies on all sale items. Note: sizes may be limited per item.

The most notable deal from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Running Shoes in Gret that are marked down to just $41. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $135 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. These shoes are great for running, high intensity workouts or casual events. Even better, their cushioned insole promotes comfort with every step. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: