Fairy lights are perfect for weddings, romantic dinners, or any area: 6-pack for $10 shipped

Oak Leaf LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 6-Pack of Battery-powered String/Twinkle Fairy Lights for $10.24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BX2FFIL9 at checkout. Regularly $15, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked in over a year and is the best available. These lights are great for romantic evenings, wedding decorations, or just adding a touch of ambiance to any room. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands.
Nomad Base Station
Though batteries are included, it never hurts to have extra since these lights use a special CR2023 size. You can get a 20-pack for just $6 shipped right now and be ready to go for ages to come.
Oak Leaf Battery-powered Fairy Light features:
- Oak Leaf twinkle lights: 30 leds & 9.8Ft each strand, 6 strands in total.
- Battery life up to 64+ hours; two button cells (Cr2032) required (included and replaceable) for each set.
- Bendable & flexible copper wire can be easily wound around your furniture, bed, window, staircase, bar, tree, balcony or garden.
- Heat insulated copper wire ensures safe usage & leds remain cool after long hours use.
- Energy-efficient, , and cost-effective fairy lights.