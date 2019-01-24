Microsoft’s Surface Pen has never been less at Amazon: $72 shipped (nearly 30% off)

Amazon offers the Microsoft Surface Pen in Black for $71.99 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off the normal $100 price and the first major drop that we’ve tracked. Microsoft no longer includes its Pen with many of its Surface products, meaning you need to pick one up yourself. If you recently got the Surface Pro 6 in matte black, then the matching black Surface Pen is a must. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re on the hunt for something more budget-friendly, we still have a 12-pack of 2-in-1 stylus/ballpoint pens for $6 shipped at Amazon. Though they’re not nearly as accurate as the above Surface Pen, it’d be a great budget-friendly alternative with more accuracy than a finger.

Microsoft Surface Pen features: