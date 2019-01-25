The Amazon Echo Plus w/ a Philips Hue White Bulb hits new low of $105 ($165 value), more

B&H is offering the Amazon Echo Plus with Philips Hue White Bulb for $104.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the bundle cost at Amazon, $60 under what you’d spend buying them individually, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Echo Plus offers 360-degree audio and shoots out clear vocals and great bass. It also happens to eliminate the need for many smart home hubs, helping you get rid of excess tech in your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the latest Amazon Echo for $70 shipped. Regularly fetching $100 at Amazon, it’s currently on sale for $90 there right now. Today’s deal is within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen it go at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Philips Hue bulb included in the deal above is perfect for quirky lighting situations like ceiling fans, lamps, and more. I covered how and why I use them in my home along with other solutions I used to fully automate lighting in my home. Have a look to learn how you can do the same in your space.

Amazon Echo Plus features: