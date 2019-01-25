ECCO’s taking an extra 40% off select boots + free shipping this weekend only

ECCO is currently offering an extra 40% off select boots with code BOOTS19 at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Hiker boots (find our guide here) are very stylish for this season and the Rugged Tracks are on sale for $138. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $250. These boots are available in either black or brown and they’re ready to take you on your winter adventures. This style also features waterproof leather and a cushioned insole for added comfort.

If you’re looking for a dressier option the Vitrus II Chelsea Boots are a great choice. Originally priced at $200, during the sale you can find them marked down to $108. Their pull-tab design will make putting these boots on a breeze.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: