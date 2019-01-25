Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub packs 340 watts of power: $279 (Reg. $400)

Gear4less (100% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung 3.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-N550) for $279 shipped. That’s $118 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we’ve seen there since Black Friday. A dedicated center channel for crystal clear dialogue sets this sound bar apart from many of its competitors. If you own a Samsung TV, enjoy using a single remote to control both along with the ability to tweak audio settings directly from the television. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace the style used in the photo above when you place your new sound bar on this Floating Shelf for $21. Once mounted to the wall it can hold 15-20 pounds, leaving support for some extra gear alongside the 6.5 pound sound bar above.

Samsung 3.1-Channel Sound Bar features:

Crystal-clear dialogue from a dedicated center Channel

Deep bass from included wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth music streaming

Seamless integration with Samsung TVs

3.1 Channel, 340W