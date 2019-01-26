Effortlessly clean the house w/ the bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum at $180 (Reg. $300), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the bObsweep bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Walmart, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This robot can sweep, mop, and vacuum, giving you an easy all-in-one cleaning tool for your household. Plus the bObi Classic can run for 75 minutes on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ECOVACSD601 during checkout. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This vacuum works with Alexa and Google Home, letting you ask one of those popular voice assistants to take this task off your plate. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting something a bit more budget-friendly, we’ve still got the Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum for $130 shipped. It features Alexa and Assistant integration but lacks features like mopping.

bObsweep bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum features: