Amazon’s first generation Kindle Oasis drops to $150 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $290)

Today only, Woot offers the first generation Amazon Kindle Oasis E-reader in certified refurbished condition for $149.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will tack on an additional $6. That’s good for a $140 discount from its original price tag and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Kindle Oasis sports a 300 ppi display, leather charging cover, page turning buttons and more. This refurbished model will “have minor cosmetic blemishes and have been inspected, and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician.” Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,400 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to fill your new Kindle up with some reads? Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of history eBooks starting at under $1.

Amazon Kindle Oasis features: