Dust will hate the Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean Cordless Vac: $255 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Dyson’s eBay storefront offers its V8 Absolute Total Clean HEPA Cordless Vacuum in refurbished condition for $254.99 shipped. Originally listed at $600, it’s currently $370 in new condition at Amazon. Today’s deal beats our refurb mention from over the summer by $15 and is the best we can find. With up to 40 minutes of suction and an assortment of attachments included, dust in your home won’t stand a chance. It also transforms into a handheld, ideal for cleaning upholstery, between steps, and other hard-to-reach places. Dyson includes a 6-month warranty for peace of mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a decent chunk of change and have a robot handle the cleaning for you when you go for the Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum for $130 shipped. It works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean Cordless Vacuum: