Dust will hate the Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean Cordless Vac: $255 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Dyson’s eBay storefront offers its V8 Absolute Total Clean HEPA Cordless Vacuum in refurbished condition for $254.99 shipped. Originally listed at $600, it’s currently $370 in new condition at Amazon. Today’s deal beats our refurb mention from over the summer by $15 and is the best we can find. With up to 40 minutes of suction and an assortment of attachments included, dust in your home won’t stand a chance. It also transforms into a handheld, ideal for cleaning upholstery, between steps, and other hard-to-reach places. Dyson includes a 6-month warranty for peace of mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Save a decent chunk of change and have a robot handle the cleaning for you when you go for the Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum for $130 shipped. It works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean Cordless Vacuum:
The Dyson V8 Total Clean has 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Two cleaner heads. Extra tools and whole machine HEPA filtration. Cord-free. Hassle-free. The most powerful suction. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. Max power mode provides 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. It has 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum.