Logitech’s Harmony Elite 15-Device Remote comes with a $50 GC for $250 shipped ($330 value)

- Jan. 28th 2019 8:25 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote bundled with a $50 gift card for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $280 by itself, the added Best Buy credit makes today’s sale good for a 25% discount. Not to mention that its value is $20 better than the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, integrates with smart home gear like Philips Hue and can even be controlled by Alexa, Assistant and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 2,700 customers.

If you’re interested in bringing smartphone control to your home theater, then Logitech’s Harmony Hub has your back at $70For more affordable options, don’t forget to swing by our roundup of favorite universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony Elite Universal Remote features:

Designed for use with a variety home automation and entertainment devices, this Logitech Harmony Elite 915-000256 remote allows easy control through closed cabinets or walls for flexible use. The remote works with Alexa, and the Harmony mobile app supports simple on-to-go operation.

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Home Theater

Home Theater
Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go