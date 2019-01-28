Logitech’s Harmony Elite 15-Device Remote comes with a $50 GC for $250 shipped ($330 value)

Best Buy is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote bundled with a $50 gift card for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $280 by itself, the added Best Buy credit makes today’s sale good for a 25% discount. Not to mention that its value is $20 better than the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, integrates with smart home gear like Philips Hue and can even be controlled by Alexa, Assistant and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 2,700 customers.

If you’re interested in bringing smartphone control to your home theater, then Logitech’s Harmony Hub has your back at $70. For more affordable options, don’t forget to swing by our roundup of favorite universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony Elite Universal Remote features: