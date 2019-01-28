Save up to 20% on Samsung’s 860 EVO 2.5-inch SSD: 1TB $128 or 2TB $255 shipped

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Hard Drive for $127.99 shipped once added to your cart. Normally selling for closer to $160 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats our previous mention by $2. For comparison, Amazon currently has it for $148. The 2TB version is discounted as well at Newegg’s eBay store, where it’s down from $300 to $254.99. Whether you’re looking to speed up an old machine or expand the storage of another, this SSD is a great option with up to 550MBps transfer speeds. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 1/28 @ 2:29 PM: Newegg offers a two-pack of Seagate IronWolf 3TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drives for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $100 each, this is a 25% discount and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While Samsung’s latest 860 QVO 1TB SSD may now be on the market, we still recommend the 860 EVO over their new budget-friendly cousins.

If you’ll be replacing an old hard drive with one of Samsung’s SSD, then using your savings towards Sabrent’s $23 highly-rated USB 3.0 docking station for $23 is a perfect way to use your savings.

