Store all of your gym essentials in this organized duffle bag for $18 (Reg. $25)

SPD Group (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Venture Pal Duffel Bag in several colors for $18.19 shipped with code PWKNW22W at checkout. Regularly $26, that’s an Amazon all time low. This duffel bag features water-resistant material plus a separate shoe compartment to keep your other essentials fresh. It also features lightweight material for easy toting and is packable for storage when not in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

Venture Pal Duffel Bag features:

This gym bag is made of high quality tear and water resistant nylon fabric,heavy duty metal zippers and enhanced by bar-tacks at major stress points provide long-lasting durability against daily activities.

This duffle bag features one main zipped compartment and 8 separate pockets. One shoe compartment for sneakers and one inner wet pocket for wet clothes

Super lightweight,it weighs only 1.1 pounds.It’s easy to fold up into small compact,so you can easily fold the sports bag into its own pocket for storage,and unfold it when you go to the gym.