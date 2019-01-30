Transfer files at up to 300MBps w/ Samsung’s $46 BAR Plus 256GB Flash Drive

- Jan. 30th 2019 3:29 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $46.25 shipped when code 129ASAB73 has been used at checkout. That’s good for a $9 discount from the going rate at B&H and Samsung direct, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best available. Alongside this flash drive’s sleek metal exterior, it also sports up to 300MBps transfer speeds and more. Over 700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Flair Flash Drive is on sale for $20 (20% off).

Samsung BAR Plus 256GB Flash Drive features:

  • 256GB Storage Capacity
  • Max. Data Read Speed: 300 MB/s
  • USB 3.1 Gen 1 Technology
  • Minimalistic Design
  • Water, Shock, Magnet, Temp, X-ray Proof

With an elegant design and minimalistic form factor, this silver 256GB USB 3.1 Gen 1 BAR Plus Flash Drive from Samsung offers enhanced data transfer rates accompanied by a five-year warranty and Samsung’s own authentication Utility Software to be sure the flash drive you are using is genuine.

