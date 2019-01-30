You have one day to get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for only $70 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum in refurbished condition for $69.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, delivery is an extra $6. Originally $230, which is what you’d still pay at Kohl’s, you can find this model in new condition for around $145 at the likes of Amazon and Home Depot. We did see it new for $98 around Black Friday week, and this is the best price we’ve tracked for this vac in any condition. With the push of a button, you can lift away the canister and hit those hard-to-reach places with ease. Swivel steering means you can skillfully maneuver around furniture. A 90-day warranty applies. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.4/5 stars.

It’s never a bad idea to have extra filters on hand. With your savings, you can buy this NV350 Combo Pack for $14 shipped. It comes with two felt filters, two foam filters, and a HEPA filter.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum features:

This Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable canister for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, Lift-Away technology allows you to lift the canister away and easily clean in hard-to-reach areas. This vacuum is also armed with swivel steering for excellent control when maneuvering around furniture, and has a completely sealed system with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. Additionally, it has a Brushroll Shutoff button so you can easily switch between carpet and bare floor cleaning.