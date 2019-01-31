Save on home networking gear: D-Link 802.11ac Router $60 (33% off), more from $20

- Jan. 31st 2019 9:39 am ET

0

B&H offers the D-Link DIR-867 802.11ac Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $60.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes 33% off the going rate at other retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Bringing home this router will upgrade your abode to up to 1900Mbps network speeds, enhanced multi-user support, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Over 500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for additional ways to bolster your home home network starting at $20.

Other notable home networking deals:

D-Link DIR-867 802.11ac Gigabit Router features:

  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi Protocol
  • Up to 1750 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • 4 x High Performance External Antennas
  • 4 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN Ports
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet WAN Port
  • MU-MIMO Technology
  • Guest Network Access
  • Stack Network Address Translation
  • Intelligent QoS

