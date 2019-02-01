Keep your valuables safe in the fire + waterproof AmazonBasics Security Safe at $65 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering its 1.2-Cubic Feet AmazonBasics Security Safe for $65.12 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate, is $1.50 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. The AmazonBasics Security Safe features a programmable electric lock, a steel fire and waterproof construction and more to keep your valuables safe. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

You can save a bit more by opting for the smaller 0.5-Cubic Foot version at $57 instead.

AmazonBasics Security Safe features: