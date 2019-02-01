Keep your valuables safe in the fire + waterproof AmazonBasics Security Safe at $65 (Reg. $80)

- Feb. 1st 2019 1:25 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering its 1.2-Cubic Feet AmazonBasics Security Safe for $65.12 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate, is $1.50 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. The AmazonBasics Security Safe features a programmable electric lock, a steel fire and waterproof construction and more to keep your valuables safe. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

You can save a bit more by opting for the smaller 0.5-Cubic Foot version at $57 instead.

AmazonBasics Security Safe features:

  • 1.2-cubic-feet security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys
  • Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; Safe is not fireproof or waterproof
  • 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf
  • Reprogrammable digital access; uses four AA batteries (not included)
  • Four bolts included to mount safe to wall, floor, or shelf
  • Exterior measures 16.93 by 14.57 by 10.63 inches (L x W x H); Interior space measures 16.81 x 12.15 x 10.51 inches (L x W x H) and door is approximately 2 inches thick
