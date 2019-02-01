Save $15 on PNY’s 240GB Internal SSD, now on sale for $35 shipped at Amazon

Amazon offers the PNY CS900 240GB Internal Solid State Drive for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as Newegg when using code 129ASAB11 at checkout. That’s good for a $15 discount from the usual price tag and is one of the lowest we’ve seen on this model. For comparison, other 240GB SSDs sell for around $40 or so at Amazon. PNY’s CS900 drive boasts up to 535MBps transfer speeds and low power consumption. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 440 customers.

Those in search of a more budget-conscious way to speed up their machine can bring home HP’s $20 Internal 120GB SSD at (20% off).

PNY CS900 240GB SSD features: