Polk Audio’s MagniFi One Sound Bar System delivers clear, crisp dialogue for $160 (Reg. $210+)

Adorama is offering the Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer System for $159.99 shipped. That’s $50 off what it’s selling for at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many sound bars, this option from Polk is tuned for vocal intelligibility. If you find yourself asking, “What did they just say,” then this sound bar is a great option to consider for your space. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Go with VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar for $79 if you can live without the bass offered by an external subwoofer. I have a VIZIO sound bar in my home and am very happy with the audio it cranks out. At under $80, this sound bar fetches a respectable 4+ star rating from nearly 75% of its Amazon reviewers.

Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound System features: