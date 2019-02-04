Just $18 Prime shipped is all you need to upgrade your computer with Kingston’s 128GB SSD

- Feb. 4th 2019 4:45 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Kingston A400 120GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $26, that saves you over 30%, beats our previous mention by $4 and is right around the Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your computer, Kingston’s SSD is a notable way to increase speeds, cut down boot times and more. It also packs 500MBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Kingston A400 120GB 2.5-inch SSD features:

  • Fast start-up, loading and file transfers
  • More reliable and durable than a hard drive
  • Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement
  • Capacity: 120GB, Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0. 120GB — 500MB/s Read and 320MB/s Write
  • Operating temperature: 0°C~70°C
