Just $18 Prime shipped is all you need to upgrade your computer with Kingston’s 128GB SSD

Amazon is currently offering the Kingston A400 120GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $26, that saves you over 30%, beats our previous mention by $4 and is right around the Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your computer, Kingston’s SSD is a notable way to increase speeds, cut down boot times and more. It also packs 500MBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Kingston A400 120GB 2.5-inch SSD features: