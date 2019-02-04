Save 25% and score Motorola’s Moto X4 64GB Smartphone for $189 shipped (All-time low)

Feb. 4th 2019

$250 $189
Walmart offers the Motorola Moto X4 64GB Android Smartphone for $189 shipped. Also available at Motorola direct. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Best Buy, beats our previous mention by $61 and is the best we’ve seen. Motorola’s Moto X4 stands out from the pack of Android handsets with hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen, P68 water-resistance, up to 2TB of microSD expandable memory and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 100 customers. It was also just selected as one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy in January. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Because the Moto X4 touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $16.

Motorola Moto X4 features:

Tap into essential Android features on this Moto X4 Android One, pairing high-quality hardware with a top-class Google experience, a refreshingly simple user interface and built-in security. Enjoy the benefits of all-day battery life, ultrafast charging and a feature-packed dual rear-facing camera.

