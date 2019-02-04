Sperry boots, boat shoes, sandals and more from $34 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For two days only, Hautelook is having a Sperry Flash Sale with up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Step up your wardrobe with the Seamount Duck Toe Boots for men that are sale for $80. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150 and this is the lowest rate we’ve seen. Style these boots with jeans or khakis for a fresh look. Plus, they’re waterproof to keep you dry during spring showers. Their color-block design is very on-trend, too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dockyard Alpine Leather Boots $85 (Orig. $170)
- Annapolis Leather Chukka Boot $80 (Orig. $156)
- Seamount Duck Toe Boot $80 (Orig. $150)
- Camden Leather Chelsea Boot $70 (Orig. $126)
- Seamount Sneaker $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Shiny Quilted Duck Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
- Seaside Perforated Leather Slip-On Sneaker $50 (Orig. $75)
- Saltwater Jetty Duck Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
- Pier View Wool Sneaker $34 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…