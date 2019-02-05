Need a new fragrance? Now is a perfect time to check out the array of new perfumes that are on the market. Whether you want something sweet, floral or musky, there are loads of options to choose from. Plus, many of these new scents are from top brands that you’ve been wearing for years. Head below to find our top picks for the best women’s perfumes in 2019. By the way, all of the items listed below would be a great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Viktor & Rolf

The new Viktor & Rolf perfume called Magic Salty Flower smells fresh and floral. This scent can be worn year-round and has top notes of salt flower accord, frangipani flower, and cashmeran. It’s priced at $145 for a 2.5-oz glass bottle, which is unique with crystallized bubbles on the outside.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch recently debuted a new perfume called Love Relentlessly and it would be a perfect gift idea for Valentine’s Day. This scent is described as a sparkling mix with black currant blends and a feminine peony touch. It also features floral notes that are great to wear now and into spring. It’s available at Tory Burch in a 1-oz. bottle for $70, and Sephora has a Love Relentlessly gift set for $120 that includes a full-sized perfume, body lotion and travel size spray.

Nine West

If you’re looking for a new scent, Nine West just launched Wild Poppy for spring. It features the luscious aromas of pear, raspberry, and apricot infused with hints of Himalayan jasmine and Rose de Grasse. This scent is fruity and floral so you can smell fresh all day and it’s available in two sizes. The small roller ball is a great option to throw in your purse when on the go and it’s just $27; however, if you would like the large bottle it’s priced at $74 and the detailing on the bottle design is gorgeous.

Yves Saint Laurent

Last year, YSL came out with their scent Black Opium and it flew off the shelves. This year they’ve designed a new fragrance that is called Black Opium Eau de Parfum Intense and it’s available in three sizes, which range in price from $29 to $72. This scent features warm and sweet notes of orange and coffee. It’s also already rated 4.4/5 stars and has 4,000 love notes at Sephora.

Marc Jacobs

Finally, Marc Jacobs has refreshed its Daisy perfume with a new scent called Daisy Sunshine. This happy bottle is $84 and features top notes of strawberry, marigold and white woods. This scent is perfect for warm weather and will only be available for a limited time.

Which new scent are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new cologne in 2019 for men.