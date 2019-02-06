Save 22% on First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector, now on sale for $19.50 Prime shipped

- Feb. 6th 2019 2:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm for $19.54 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will score free delivery on orders over $25. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best offer we’ve tracked. A carbon monoxide detector is a must for any home, and First Alert’s is a great option. It plugs right into an outlet and also comes packed with a backup battery in case the power goes out. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating

Need to bring home an additional smoke alarm too? Consider grabbing the 2-in-1 First Alert Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm. It’s a #1 best-seller and will only run you $29

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

  • Keep your family safe with this easy-to-use plug-in carbon monoxide alarm; it works with any standard outlet and also has a battery backup for continuous monitoring of Carbon Monoxide levels, even if there’s a power failure
  • Features an advanced electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor that accurately detects carbon monoxide levels, no matter where the detector is placed in the room
  • Simple to use, with a single test/silence button; a loud 85-decibel alarm sounds when Carbon Monoxide levels reach dangerous levels. Low battery signal mute, quiets low battery signal for up to 8 hours

