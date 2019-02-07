Clarks Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off select boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

Clarks Winter Clearance is currently revamping your footwear with up to 60% off select styles of boots, sneakers and dress shoes. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Clarksdale Bud Boots are versatile to dress up or down and are on sale for $100. That’s a savings of $70 off the original rate and they’re available in three color options. These shoes features a rubber rigid sole for added traction during wet conditions and can easily be worn now and into spring. Plus, their lace-up design provides a secure and supportive fit. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: