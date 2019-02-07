Hit the gym with Insignia’s Wireless Noise-cancelling Earbuds for $35 (Reg. $50+)

- Feb. 7th 2019 10:59 am ET

$35
Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Insignia Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy with in-store pickup. Today’s deal is $45 off the original price and $15 less than the regular going rate. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones, go no further than this offer. Its neckband design is ideal for workouts. Includes multiple earbud sizes to find the right fit and up to eight hours of playback along with a built-in microphone. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to give the Mpow Flame Bluetooth Earbuds at try at $20. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings overall. Hit up our headphones guide for even more options.

Insignia Wireless In-Ear Earbuds Feature:

Enjoy a quieter flight for up to eight hours on a single charge with these Insignia Bluetooth headphones. The earbuds retract for tidy storage and transport, and noise cancelling technology blocks out ambient noise for a pleasant listening experience. These Insignia Bluetooth headphones have a built-in microphone for making and answering phone calls hands-free.

