Organize your entertainment center w/ a 3-in-1 TV stand for $99 shipped (Reg. $120+)

- Feb. 7th 2019 6:40 pm ET

$99
0

Walmart offers the Whalen Payton Brown Cherry 3-in-1 TV Stand for $99 shipped. Similar models at Amazon go for around $120, and the Walmart MSRP is up to $179. This stand offers a great way to organize your entertainment center in one easy solution. You can mount up to a 65-inch TV on it and run your cables right to the built-in shelves below, giving you great cable management. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re just wanting to mount your TV on the wall, check out this model from VideoSecu which supports up to 55-inch televisions for $25 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer the built-in cable management options or shelves as the above product, it’s quite a bit more budget-friendly.

Whalen Payton Brown Cherry TV Stand features:

This Payton 3-in-1 TV Stand offers versatility and a patented design with three different options for displaying your flat screen. Choose from swivel mounted, wall-mounted and table-top displays. Create the perfect viewing angle with the swivel mount capabilities to pan 45 degrees left or right or keep a classic style with your TV on the tabletop. The Whalen 3-in-1 TV Stand can support most 65″ flat panel TVs up to 135 lbs. so you can create the entertainment center just for you!

$99

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Home Theater

Home Theater
Whalen Payton

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide