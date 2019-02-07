Organize your entertainment center w/ a 3-in-1 TV stand for $99 shipped (Reg. $120+)

Walmart offers the Whalen Payton Brown Cherry 3-in-1 TV Stand for $99 shipped. Similar models at Amazon go for around $120, and the Walmart MSRP is up to $179. This stand offers a great way to organize your entertainment center in one easy solution. You can mount up to a 65-inch TV on it and run your cables right to the built-in shelves below, giving you great cable management. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

If you’re just wanting to mount your TV on the wall, check out this model from VideoSecu which supports up to 55-inch televisions for $25 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer the built-in cable management options or shelves as the above product, it’s quite a bit more budget-friendly.

Whalen Payton Brown Cherry TV Stand features:

This Payton 3-in-1 TV Stand offers versatility and a patented design with three different options for displaying your flat screen. Choose from swivel mounted, wall-mounted and table-top displays. Create the perfect viewing angle with the swivel mount capabilities to pan 45 degrees left or right or keep a classic style with your TV on the tabletop. The Whalen 3-in-1 TV Stand can support most 65″ flat panel TVs up to 135 lbs. so you can create the entertainment center just for you!