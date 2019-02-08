Enjoy AAA titles like Call of Duty on Alienware’s high-end gaming PC for $1,150 (Reg. $1,700)

Dell offers its Alienware Aurora Mid Tower Gaming PC with 3.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,149.99 shipped when you use code AFF580AW at checkout. Regularly over $1,700, this gaming desktop is perfect to enjoy your favorite AAA titles with. The bundled GTX 1080 8GB GPU will let you play games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and more on glorious ultra settings. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Alienware Aurora Gaming PC features:

Compact mid-tower with the latest NVIDIA® graphics and 9th Gen Intel® Core processors. Designed for VR and engineered with optional liquid cooling and tool-less access.

