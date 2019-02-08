Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $329.99. Also at Walmart. Regularly $429, today’s deal is nearly $100 off and $25 less than our previous mention. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro. If you prefer the smaller 32GB capacity, it’s currently on sale for $280.
Be sure to grab a few Lightning cables with your savings to complete your new setup.
Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:
- 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 8MP Camera
- Apple Pencil Support
- Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
- Lightning Connector