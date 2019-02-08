Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $329.99. Also at Walmart. Regularly $429, today’s deal is nearly $100 off and $25 less than our previous mention. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro. If you prefer the smaller 32GB capacity, it’s currently on sale for $280.

Be sure to grab a few Lightning cables with your savings to complete your new setup.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features: