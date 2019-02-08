TicWatch Pro sports Google Assistant, heart rate tracking, & up to 30-day battery: $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the TicWatch Pro Bluetooth Smart Watch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is the second best price we’ve tracked. This watch features two different modes that allow you to get up to 30 days of battery life. Other perks include Google Pay, Google Assistant, GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Opt for for a simpler style with a TicWatch E for $130. You’ll forfeit NFC for payments, but this isn’t a dealbreaker for most since either their phone or wallet is generally close by. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.

TicWatch Pro Bluetooth Smart Watch features: