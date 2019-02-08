Gift the skincare lover in your life this set of 19 TonyMoly masks for $20 (Reg. $45)

Today only, Macy’s offers the TonyMoly 19-Piece Mask Set for $19.99. Spend over $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available. Regularly $45, we saw it for around $30 right after Christmas. Given that these masks are usually $3 apiece otherwise, this is a fantastic value for anyone who is looking to grow their sheet mask collection. Whether you need extra moisture or acne care, this set has you covered. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and TonyMoly products are generally well-reviewed.

If you’re at a loss for a Valentine’s Day gift, this set would be a perfect purchase if your SO is into skincare (or has begun to show an interest). For more ideas, we have buying guides that detail what you can get the special man or woman in your life. And if your honey is of the creative sort, then check out our favorite adult coloring books to give as Valentine’s gifts.

TonyMoly 19-Piece Mask Set features: