Dell’s 27-inch FreeSync Monitor falls to new all-time low at $296 (Reg. $400), more from $100

Feb. 11th 2019

0

Dell via Rakuten offers its S2719DGF 27-inch QHD FreeSync Monitor $295.99 shipped when code DELL54 has been used at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. That’s good for a $104 discount form the going rate at Best Buy, is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This monitor touts a 1080p panel, but makes up for it with a 144Hz refresh rate. Also features two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for additional monitor discounts from $100.

Other notable monitor discounts include:

Dell 27-inch FreeSync Monitor features:

Enjoy a cinematic victory with this 27-inch Dell gaming monitor. It uses AMD FreeSync technology to eliminate stutter and deliver smooth frames, and the QHD display lets you immerse yourself in brilliant colors. This Dell gaming monitor has an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing during long hours of battle.

